​​ ​Indore: MSME minister Omprakash Sakhlecha visits IIT-I to plan MPVS-2021​

Minister of MSME and Science and Technology Omprakash Sakhlecha visited IIT Indore to understand the vision and plan for MP Vigyan Sammelan and Expo 2021 (MPV​​S-2021), which is being conducted by IIT Indore in association with Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) and Vijnanabharati (VIBHA) from May 11 to 13, 2021.

The theme of the expo is to have a collaborative ecosystem of traditional and modern Sciences for Vikasit Pradesh and AtmanirbharDesh.

Dr Santosh Kumar Vishvakarma briefed the minister on various programs of the expo.

Omprakash Sakhlecha guided all the coordinators of the expo on the areas of responsibility.

He said, “I am happy to have a fruitful discussion with the Institute on my dreams of having which type of an educational system, ecosystem of education vs industry, innovation and employment. I am sure that this discussion will yield results which would be remembered for long.”

He further said “We should not focus on brain drain but focus on having an extra brain that would help us in being a world brain power. Our traditional educational system has been very robust and is liked by other nations. We should talk about our traditional educational system quite often which will build confidence in our students. We should focus on the problems of the medium scale industries as they look up to Institutes like IITs to provide them with quality research. There is a lot of responsibility on top institutes of the country like IITs to minimize the import bill of the country.”

Omprakash Sakhlecha and Prof. Jain released the brochure of the Expo and planted a sapling in the campus of IIT.