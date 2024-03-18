Indore: IIT Indore Conducts Boot Camp On AI/ML In Communication, Navigation

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology, Indore organised a six-day boot camp titled ‘Smart UAS: AI/ML in Communication, Navigation, and Applications’ lately. The event, held at private institution, included several lectures and hands-on sessions, providing participants with a comprehensive learning experience. Dr Devesh Mishra, project lead, SwaYaan at IIT Indore said, ‘The objective of this boot camp was to provide specialised training and knowledge enhancement in drone technology, operations, regulations, communication, navigation and applications.

This initiative was designed to empower participants with comprehensive skills and understanding, ensuring they are well-equipped to contribute effectively to the evolving unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) sector. The boot camp served as a platform for knowledge exchange, skill enhancement and networking, contributing significantly to the advancement of unmanned aircraft systems and related technologies.

It facilitated collaboration between academia and industry, creating a skilled workforce capable of meeting industry demands.’ Around 120 students interested in UAS technology got benefitted from enhanced skills and knowledge. The participants acquired an in-depth knowledge of drone technology, operations and regulatory requirements, enhancing their proficiency in the field. Individuals from diverse engineering backgrounds have gained valuable skills, empowering them to explore opportunities and contribute meaningfully to UAS eco-system.

The project will contribute to build a skilled workforce aligned with industry needs, supporting economic growth and technological advancement. Throughout the six-day programme, a total of 15 faculty members from various departments of IIT Indore including Electrical Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering and DAASE contributed towards making the 42-hour learning programme a resounding success.