Indore: IIM-Indore Signs With MoUs MPPCB And MPBDC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore has signed two strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on the same day, aimed at driving environmental excellence and enhancing development initiatives in the state.

In the first collaboration, IIM-Indore has joined forces with the MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to address environmental challenges and foster sustainability.

Simultaneously, IIM Indore has also joined hands with the Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation (MPBDC) to revolutionise development initiatives in the state.

Both the MoUs were signed by Prof Himanshu Rai, director of IIM Indore, and Chandra Mohan Thakur (IAS), member secretary of MPPCB, and managing director, MPBDC on Thursday.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prof Himanshu Rai stated, "At IIM Indore, we have always been sensitive towards environmental concerns, and we extend our commitment to the state of Madhya Pradesh. This collaboration with MPPCB aligns perfectly with our vision of driving positive change and fostering sustainability."

The research studies conducted by IIM Indore will offer valuable insights into policy reforms, pollution control, and socio-economic aspects, providing tangible remedial measures. Similarly, under the collaboration with MPBDC, IIM Indore will provide advisory support, management consulting, and expertise in exploring alternative sources of financing to the department.

“The partnership aims to conduct a resource gap analysis, efficiency audit, and impact assessment of ongoing and completed projects. The collaboration also emphasises assessing the effectiveness of user engagement on IT initiatives and web portals”, he added. Chandra Mohan Thakur emphasised that the research studies conducted by IIM Indore under these MoUs would provide valuable insights into policy reforms, pollution control, and socio-economic aspects, offering tangible remedial measures.

“Leveraging the outcomes of these studies, MPPCB can frame and amend environmental standards, safeguarding human health and managing socio-environmental issues effectively. Additionally, the workshops on advanced technologies facilitated by IIM Indore will enhance MPPCB's pollution control efforts through the implementation of IoT devices and substitute technologies”, he said.

Each valid for a period of three years, these two MoUs signed by IIM Indore highlight the institute's dedication to its vision of promoting sustainability, driving positive change, and contributing to the development of society.