Indore: IDA To Sell Flats For Upper And Middle Classes In Scheme No 155 And 103

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IDA will now be more focused on flat selling and they have planned to open lottery in two major schemes of the IDA in coming days. In Scheme Number 155 in Tigria Badshah, the authority has constructed flats of different categories in multi-storey buildings. However, these flats could not be sold despite all efforts, due to which it has been decided to sell 562 unsold flats through lottery in next 6 months.

The IDA has also determined the rates for this area. Similarly, flats of Palash Premium, a multi-storey building constructed in Scheme No. 103, will also be sold at the fixed rates by incorporating the amount of the increased guideline. Here also 88 flats of 2 and 3 bedrooms will be available for sale and these flats will be sold at a price ranging from Rs 60 lakh to more than Rs 95 lakh depending on the area.

The IDA also has many built-up properties available for sale, which include flats built in Scheme 155. The authority built 35 flats of E-type and other categories, 562 flats of L type and 208 flats of two bedrooms. Earlier they were at the rate of Rs 19,200 per square meter, due to which only 246 flats in all three categories have been sold and currently 562 flats are lying unsold. Since the guideline of 2024-25 has increased. Therefore, according to that, adding the amount of Rs 24 thousand per square meter and maintenance fee, it has been decided to sell these flats through lottery in the next 6 months.

For this, advertisements will also be given by IDA in the coming days. Similarly, in Scheme 103, the authority has constructed a multi-storey building on 4,900 square meters, which was named Palash Premium. Here 58 2-bedroom and 40 3-bedroom flats have been built. These flats will be priced from Rs 60 lakh to more than Rs 95 lakh as per the value of the area. Flat owners will also get facilities like gymnasium on the first floor. The total built-up area in this multi-storey building is 18,579 square meters.