Indore: IDA to hold grievance redress camp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority will organize a grievance redressal camp on Friday at its three schemes at the Super Corridor.

IDA official and public relations officer Kapildev Bhalla said that the camp was being held to resolve the issues of land in the schemes No. 166, 151 and 169B. He added that IDA officials would meet the land owners of these schemes who had issues related to land acquisition and other such matters. Senior IDA officials will resolve the issues and try to come up with a mutually conclusive decision.

Bhalla said the camp would be held from 11 am to 4.30 pm at the IDA’s office near TCS Square. The camp will be presided over by IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda.

Chawda said he would personally go there to discuss the issues with the people who were facing issues. The problems of farmers will be resolved as far as possible.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:09 PM IST