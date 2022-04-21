Bhopal: Electric vehicle consumers need to get separate electricity connection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electric vehicle customers, who set up charging stations in all 16 districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and Chambal divisions under the jurisdiction of Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, will have to get a separate electricity connection.

Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has fixed the electricity rates separately for the charging of electric vehicles, according to state government officials.

After completing all the formalities of the state government, it has now been made mandatory to have a separate electricity connection for the electric vehicle charging stations to be set up.

The Madhya Pradesh Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy recognises that a new approach is required to kick-start EV adoption in Madhya Pradesh. It will therefore seek to put in place measures that address the key hurdles to EV adoption. The state government will also develop a communication plan focused on driving awareness regarding the benefits of adopting electric vehicles and the key elements of this policy.

The primary objective of the Madhya Pradesh Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy is to promote sustainable electric mobility and bring about a material improvement in state air quality by bringing down emissions from the transport sector. To do so, this policy will seek to drive rapid adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in a manner where they contribute to 25% of all new public transport vehicles registrations by 2026.

Similarly, to enable faster adoption of electric vehicles in Madhya Pradesh by ensuring safe, reliable, accessible and affordable Charging Infrastructure ecosystem and promoting the renewable energy usage in charging infrastructure.

This policy will also seek to put in place measures to support the creation of jobs in driving, selling, financing, servicing, charging and manufacturing of EVs.

