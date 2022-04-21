Bhopal Round Table donates new building with 3 classrooms, 2 toilets

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Round Table in association with P&G Procter & Gamble provided a new building of three classrooms and two toilets to Government High School in Dahod in Mandideep. Bhopal Round Table is a social service organisation.

The plaque was unveiled and the classroom was inaugurated by Moriya Philip, national president, Round Table India, Arpit Dubey, area chairman, Mahim Agarwal, plant head, P&G Procter & Gamble, Mandideep.

The bhoomi pujan was performed three months back and the work was completed in record time. The cost of the development work is Rs 16 lakh.

Furniture was donated by Rakesh Sukhramaniand, urinal and accessories for girlsí toilet were offered by Vishal Narang.

Addressing the people present, Moriya Philip said that under the Freedom Through Education programme by Round Table India, 3,149 projects were taken up in last 25 years, finishing 7,505 classrooms worth about Rs 317 crore.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:54 AM IST