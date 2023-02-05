Indore: IDA, MPIDC & NHAI huddle to discuss project

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The eastern ring and the bypass were developed 25 years ago, but the ring road could not be built in the western region of the city. In order to do so, the Indore Development Authority held a meeting with the MPIDC and NHAI officers on Saturday.

In the meeting it was decided that the 42.5 km long Western Ring Road would be developed by the IDA. It would be a four-lane stretch but some parts would be wider and around eight-lane.

Also, the IDA planned to introduce a scheme involving around 2,200 hectares of land along the prestigious project and the cost has been pegged to be around Rs 5,500 crore.

This road would be constructed from Machal of Dhar Road and the other end would be near Kshipra. However, a part of the road would be constructed by MPIDC. Over 250 metres of land on both sides of the road will be included in the IDA scheme.

In the meeting, IDA Chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda said all technical hurdles would be ironed out to contrast the stretch. The NHAI would fix the alignment of the road. Efforts would be made to use the amount of government land.

Benefits of the project

Several new colonies and townships have come up on the Eastern Ring Road and Bypass. An industrial corridor is being built from Pithampur to Dhar Road. With the construction of this road, it will expand further.

With the construction of Western Ring Road, there would be a boom in the real estate sector of the city. The prices of land will increase from Machal to Kshipra.

ROAD TRANSPORT MIN’s NOD

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also given in-principle consent for the construction of this road two years ago. Survey and soil test have already been done.

