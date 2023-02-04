Indore: 10-year jail to hubby, in-laws for woman’s dowry death

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The local court handed a 10-year jail sentence to a husband and in-laws of a woman who committed suicide after dowry harassment.

Special public prosecutor Sanjay Shukla said that the court of additional sessions judge Uttam Darvi pronounced the judgment in the case in which the deceased committed suicide by hanging herself within 7 years of marriage.

There were three accused in the case; mother-in-law, father-in-law and husband of the deceased woman.

Representing the prosecution, SPP Shukla informed the court that the three accused used to mentally and physically torture the victim for dowry and she committed suicide as she could not bear with the atrocities.

SPP Shukla requested the court to hand out a strict punishment as on one hand we are emphasising that families should treat their daughters-in-law as their daughter, there are some who still demand dowry that leads to such incidents.

