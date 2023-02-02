Indore: 61 wheat registration centres to start on February 6

Representational image | Photo: Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Registration for Rabi season's wheat procurement will start in the district on February 6, and 61 registration centres have been set up for this purpose.

The managers, operators and departmental officers of the registration centres were given detailed training about the registration of farmers at the meeting hall of Indore Premier Cooperative Bank (IPC). They were made aware of changes made by the government in the payment process etc. The wheat registration can be done between February 6 to February 28.

Registration will be done free of charge at all 61 registration centres and facility centres that have been set up in gram panchayat, tehsil, district and on MP Kisan App. Farmers will be able to register sitting at home from their mobile, for this, they can register on www.mpeuparjan.nic.in

To avoid the problem of registering farmers by putting them in line, farmers will be able to register by paying the prescribed fee at the authorized and permitted MP Online Kiosk, Common Service Center Kiosk, Public Service Center and Cyber Cafe.

The farmers whose registration was made last year and all new interested farmers are required to register themselves to sell their produce. District level procurement committee has been formed by the collector for registration and preparation for procurement.

Collector Ilayaraja T instructed concerned officers that the farmers should not face any inconvenience in registration and necessary arrangements for seating and drinking water should also be made at the registration centres. Registration should be completed within the prescribed time limit. The registration centre should be inspected by the nodal officer appointed at the centre. Registration is necessary for selling wheat at support price.

