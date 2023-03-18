Indore: IDA begins transplanting trees cut for Khajrana flyover

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The IDA has started the transplantation of trees from Khajrana Ring Road that had been cut for the six-lane Khajrana flyover project.

But before the work started, IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda, BJP city president Gaurav Randive and other senior IDA officials worshipped a tree and sought their ‘forgiveness’ for cutting them.

Chawda said, “Since God resides in trees and it is also necessary to shift them for construction, we duly worshipped the trees and also apologised to God.”

Chawda said that 1313 trees are being cut and they will be transplanted in nearby forest areas and other places. Apart from this, double the number of saplings would be planted as compensation.

IDA officials said that the contractors tasked with the work of transplanting the trees have been asked to follow all rules and regulations.

The IDA is developing a six-lane flyover at Khajrana Square. Also, the proposed metro line will pass through the middle of the bridge. The 650 meters long flyover will cost Rs 53 crore. More than Rs 10 crore has been provided to the Indore Municipal Corporation for shifting the obstructing water and sewerage lines.