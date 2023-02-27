Indore: ICU patients must not delay decision on surgery, says Experts

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the concluding day of the annual conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM), experts appealed to the people to not delay in deciding about surgery.

According to Dr Sanjay Dhanuka, patients who come to the ICU with conditions such as stomach infections, ruptured intestines, or ulcers should not delay in deciding whether surgery is necessary.

“Failure to act promptly can result in the patient's death. Additionally, if the patient has conditions such as high blood pressure or kidney problems, the doctor should exercise greater caution,” Dr Dhanuka said.

The doctors from different parts of the country dressed up in fancy costumes, resembling popular TV and movie characters like Gabbar Singh, Shaakaal, Shaktimaan, Batman, Mogambo, and others to give a message of best practices in critical care through the characters’ speciality.

Addressing a session on preventing infection in ICU, Dr Suresh Ramasubban said that silver- coated pipes are being introduced in ICUs to reduce the risk of nosocomial infections caused by various pipes, tubes, and devices connected to the body for patient monitoring during treatment.

He also talked about the importance of hand washing and the appropriate use of antibiotics in controlling ICU infections.

Senior critical care expert, Dr GC Khilnani highlighted the mandatory requirement for doctors providing critical care treatment in ICU to undergo super specialisation after completing their MBBS and MD.

“Earlier, even doctors believed it was challenging to save patients on ventilators. However, due to significant advancements in medical science, over 70 per cent of patients on ventilators can now be saved,” he added.

ISCCM president Dr Rajesh Mishra hailed the success of the eco and techno-friendly conference held in Indore. He said that the organisers refrained from printing schedules and brochures, and even abstained from serving water in bottles to showcase their commitment to cleanliness and the environment. The conference received praise from delegates worldwide who were impressed with the level of awareness showcased.