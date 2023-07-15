Indore: IAP To Sign MoU With MP Govt To Prevent Children From Intoxication, Non-Communicable Diseases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) has decided to sign an MoU with the state government to run a training programme in all the schools of the state to spread awareness about non-communicable disease.

Launching the training programme in Central India at Daly College, hosted by Indore Academy of Pediatrics, IAP President Dr Upendra Kinjawadekar said, “We are running the training programme across the country with an aim to prevent non-communicable diseases and lifestyle diseases by spreading awareness among kids. We have been running the programme nationwide for the last couple of months and we launched in Madhya Pradesh as well.”

He said that they already have done MoUs with the government of Maharashtra and Goa to run the programme in schools and soon they will sign the same with the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, chief coordinator of the programme Dr Hemant Jain said that they have trained students of class 4th and class 8th in the school and informed them about various diseases and their prevention along with hazards of smoking and intoxication.

“During the training session, students were urged to cut down sugar and salt from their diet to prevent lifestyle disorders like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. We also informed them about the hazards of increasing pollution and ways to prevent the same,” Dr Jain said adding “Along with students, 50 members of IAP and teachers of Daly College were also trained for the same so that they can teach and train other students and teachers.”

The IAP members said that they will run the programme in 150 schools of Indore and will expand the programme to rural areas.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani was the chief guest of the programme who also assured the pediatricians to propose the programme to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other Ministry of Education and will try to get it included in the curriculum.

