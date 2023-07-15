Indore: Delayed By Seven Months, Law Courses Exams Finally To Start On July 26

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The students of various law courses, who had taken admission in session 2022-23 and were supposed to appear in exams in December last year, will now take exams a good seven months behind the schedule, all thanks to their colleges which had taken recognition for plain instead of honours programmes.

The university was supposed to hold first semester exams of BA-LLB, BBA-LLB, and BCom-LLB students of the 2022-23 batch in December, but the same were delayed as most of the colleges could not produce recognition for running honours courses from Bar Council of India (BCI).

Most of the colleges had provided BCI recognition letters for plain law courses even when they had affiliation from DAVV for honours courses.

The DAVV, which grants affiliation only to honours courses for the law stream, refused to accept their recognition letter and asked them to furnish recognition for honours courses.

It delayed the exams so that the college could obtain recognition for honours courses. Around 15 colleges succeeded in obtaining recognition for running honours courses. However, three colleges still could not do the needful, even seven months later.

“The standing committee of DAVV recently recommended holding exams for law courses students as the same could not be delayed any further. As per the recommendation of the committee, the DAVV slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the colleges which failed to produce recognition letters for honour courses,” said Prof Rajeev Dixit, director of the college development council at DAVV.

