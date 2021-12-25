Indore: IAF had paved way for Indian Army, Navy to storm East Pakistan, retired Air Marshal Harish Masand

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, retired Air Marshal Harish Masand said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had captured the skies of East Pakistan in just two days making way for Indian Army and Navy to easily advance.

“Due to this advantage given by IAF, Pakistan Army had to surrender,” recalled Masand during a programme organised jointly by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and Air Force Veterans Association, Indore Chapter, to commemorate the Golden Victory Year of 1971. During the function 35 retired air force warriors were felicitated.

Masand said that on December 14, 1971, they came to know that a meeting was being held at the Governor's House in Dhaka. “We blew up the Governor's house by flying from Guwahati. The Pakistani army had to surrender on December 16. And with the rise of Bangladesh, there was a geographical change in the world,” he said.

DAVV Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that the IAF has played an important role in the creation of Bangladesh. “It is not necessary that all the people join the army and stay on the border, we all can cooperate in the uplift of the country by staying at our respective places,” she said.

Retired Wing Commander Parminder Singh Kwatra said that it takes many years to become a fighter pilot but they fought the 1971 war at the age of 24-25 years. “We were fortunate that at such a young age we got an opportunity to serve the country,” he added.

Rector Prof Ashok Sharma shared his childhood experience during the 1971 war.

Two minutes silence was observed after paying floral tributes to martyred India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his companions, who died in a helicopter crash recently.

After that, an audio-visual clipping of the 1971 war was displayed, seeing which all the guests and spectators present in the auditorium felt proud.

Former VC and organising committee chairman Prof Ashutosh Mishra and registrar Anil Sharma said that prominent among the warriors to be felicitated Masand, retired Group Captain Ramesh Chandani, Wing Commander Parminder Singh Kwatra, retired Wing Commander Subhash K Chitale, retired Wing Commander Uday Joglekar, Sergeant Sharadchandra Vaidya, Ramesh Balang, JD Singh, CS Bhatia and DC Acharya. On this occasion the wives of two martyr air warriors Sheela Mehrunkar and Kumaran were also felicitated.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 01:08 AM IST