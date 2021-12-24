Indore: Mira IVF, the first international level fertility centre, launched in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mira IVF, the first international level fertility centre, was launched in Indore city on December 19, 2021. The centre is located at Apollo Trade centre, 1st Floor, GeetaBhawan Square, Indore, Madhya Pradesh (MP).

It is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and technology. Patients are treated by the country's best and experienced IVF specialists.

Dr Samir H Khan said that patients coming to Indore's first Mira IVF test-tube baby centre would receive treatment from India's leading experts- Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Dr Nandita Palshetkar and team.

Along with the team of experts and well-trained nursing staff, the highly facilitated centre and laboratories speak volumes about the advanced treatment one can receive here. There are improved incubators that allow embryos to reach their full potential. These ideal incubators are installed in the MIRA IVF laboratory, producing special fertilization rates, less fragmentation and enhanced pregnancy rates when compared to regular incubators.

Dr Saima Qureshi, Managing Director at MIRA IVF- informed that along with super fertilization, Mira IVF helps increase the pregnancy rate, supporting the best sperm selection. Other technological interventions include genetic testing improving success rates in patients who have a history of genetic disorders or have gone through multiple IVF failures and miscarriages.

MIRA IVF is one of the first clinics to offer an ERA test, which involves extracting cells from the uterine lining (endometrial biopsy) and analyzing gene expression on these cells (250+ genes). A specific pattern of gene expression is linked to improved implantation potential. Apart from this, MIRA IVF is a pioneer in fertility research. Investing in infertility research is critical to delivering the best tools and techniques to maximize success.

In press-interaction, TV Actress Anita Hassanandani was also present. She talked about the benefits of IVF at the right time without hesitation, stating that natural conception is not the only way. To this, Dr Deepa Gupta, the Centre Head at MIRA IVF, said that couples should take appropriate treatment instead of waiting without any hesitation. She informed that infertility is a common issue in both males and females. And around 2-2.5 lacs IVF cycles are done in India every year.

At MIRA IVF, several treatments are available to solve a particular infertility issue. Patients are given counselling first, diagnosed and then suggested a treatment that can give them the maximum results with less hassle. These treatments include Blastocyst Culture, IVF, IUI, ICSI, Oocyte and Embryo donation, Oocyte Freezing, Semen Freezing, Sequential Embryo Transfer, Sperm Extraction through various methods, Surrogacy, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection and more.

Mira IVF gives treatment for IVF to the patients -at affordable prices. So that IVF reaches every part of society, especially those who need consultation for this treatment. It provides them with medical and emotional assistive care at every step. Talking about the future of such genuine IVF treatment, Dr Saima Qureshi said that in the coming 1-2 years, MIRA IVF would have more than 20 centres in MPCG. Making treatment even more available. So that the journey from couples to becoming parents is not as difficult as it seems.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:02 PM IST