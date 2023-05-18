Indore: Husband, four other booked for Rs 20 lakh dowry demand

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has registered a case against five of her in-laws including her husband from Gwalior for demanding Rs 20 lakh as dowry, police said on Wednesday. The in-laws allegedly expelled the woman from their place a few months ago and since then she has been staying with her parents in the city.

Women’s police station in charge Jyoti Sharma said that a 34-year-old woman, who is staying with her parents in the Malwa Mill area in the city, has lodged a complaint that she got married to Rajendra Anuragi, a resident of Gwalior in July 2019. Just after 15 days of their marriage, the in-laws started harassing over petty issues. They later started demanding Rs 20 lakh as dowry. The woman talked with her husband and his mother but they were still demanding the dowry.

The woman stated in her complaint that when she showed inability to bring dowry from her parents, the in-laws started harassing her mentally and physically. She gave birth to a girl child when the in- laws started an argument with the woman.

In November 2022, the woman was allegedly expelled from their house and since then she is staying with her parents in the city. The police have registered a case against five family members including her husband under various sections and started an investigation into the case.

