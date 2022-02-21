Indore: Husband arrested after minor delivers baby

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old after a minor girl delivered a baby in Government PC Sethi Hospital a couple of days ago. Police learnt about the incident from the hospital and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and took action under Section 151 of CrPC and sent him to jail.

According to CWC member Manish Dubey, “We learnt about a 16-year-old girl who reached Government PC Sethi Hospital for delivery. I along with the team comprising Aparna Dubey, Yogesh Jain reached the hospital to provide support, and guidance to the girl on Sunday and it was found that the girl is just 16 years old as her date of birth on Aadhaar Card was in 2005.”

During the investigation, the team found that the girl is a minor and a 21-year-old man of another religion was claiming to be her husband.

“We informed the police about the case as it is the matter of Juvenile Justice Act and also of POCSO Act. The girl is a minor and delivered a baby. There was no one with the girl as her mother too came late due to which we requested police to deploy a lady cop for her protection,” Dubey said.

Meanwhile, TI of Sanyogitaganj police station Yogesh Singh Tomar said that they didn’t receive any complaint from the family members of the girl. Prohibitory action was taken against the youth and the cops are investigating the matter while the youth was sent to jail.



Hospital administration didn’t allow CWC, ChildLine members to enter hospital



The CWC team and the members of ChildLine had to face trouble in meeting the girl as the hospital administration didn’t allow them to enter the hospital. Later, the members of CWC and ChildLine informed the ADM and other officials.

“We asked for identity proof of the members as it was a matter of the patient’s security. We provided them access after confirming their identity and there was no dispute,” PC Sethi Hospital in-charge Dr Nikhil Oza said.

