Indore: Humidity irks residents on third day of ‘Nautapa’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The third day of ‘Nautapa’ was different from the first two days for Indoreans as an increasing level of humidity made the city weather itchy on Saturday.

The night temperature had shot up by five degrees Celsius in 24 hours while the day temperature too increased by one degree in the same period. The spell of gusty winds, blowing with maximum speed of 47 kilometres per hour, had failed to provide any relief from the itchy weather.

The change in weather has irked citizens who are eagerly waiting for an early arrival of the monsoon to ward off heat and humid conditions.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that the weather would remain the same and the city would witness drizzles on May 28.

According to Met Department officials, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 38.2 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above normal paired with high-level of humidity of 68 per cent. However, night temperature was stuck to the normal range at 25.4 degrees Celsius.

A cool breeze started blowing on Saturday morning making the weather pleasant but the humidity level started increasing and by noon it had become unbearable. However, by evening the humidity level decreased and at 4 pm it was recorded at 29 per cent.

The Met Dept said the temperature would not increase over 40 degrees Celsius but the level of humidity will remain high. Another western disturbance would be active from May 29 and it may cause rain in the region.

