Indore: Premji Foundation teachers experience sustainable living  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to learn the concept of ‘Sustainable living’, members of Azim Premji Foundation from Bhopal visited Jimmy McGilligan Centre for sustainable management on May 27.

Around 120 teachers from government school visited the centre for an educational tour as part of a summer training camp.

According to the coordinators of the Foundation, Niraj Dubey, Abdul-Kalam and Ayushi, the main objective of this visit was to spend a day with veteran social worker Janak Palta McGilligan to have a real-life creative experience of enjoying practising sustainable living.

According to the Azim Premji Foundation the visit would help the visitors to learn about sustainable values relating to education, health, and environment. Teachers can effectively implement sustainable techniques in their schools for empowering students with the same.

Janak Palta welcomed all the participants and took them on a round to showcase her 1/2 acre farm consisting of 10 types of solar cookers, solar dryers, and a solar kitchen with autotracking solar dish.

