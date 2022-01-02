Indore: HOW SMART ARE WE, REALLY? Rs 3-crore Boliya Sarkar Chhatri now lies abandoned and neglected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Smart City Development Limited has done several conservation and rejuvenation projects in the city, but, after spending crores of rupees on the projects, the places are in a dilapidated condition. Free Press will bring a few stories on such projects of Smart City which are either under construction, or being delayed due to some reasons, or have been completed by the Smart City but suffering from neglect by the Smart City officials.

The Boliya Sarkar Chhatri, which was made at a cost of approximately Rs 3 crore has now been left abandoned and nobody keeps a watch on the type of people sitting there as nobody is there to take care of the monument.

Indore is called the ‘cleanest city’ of India one of its cherished monuments, Boliya Sarkar Chhatri, is a far cry from this avowed cleanliness.

Here, at the rear of the monument, the junk spillover from the rejuvenation work has been kept. Also, a sackful of garbage from which plants have started sprouting. Plastic drinking water bottles have been thrown under the staircase of the Chhatri’s temple. Also, in the holy place, pigeons’ broken nests are thrown in the corners of the chhatri instead of dumping them in some proper place.

On the left of the Chhatri, a part of the monument is broken and which was not redeveloped.

Boliya Sarkar Chhatri

Cleanliness

The premises are clean, but the rear of the Chhatri has a sack of garbage and junk

Atmosphere

People of all kinds sit there, especially from the slum area

Security

There was a security guard, but, as his substitute, his family members—even minors from his family—do the duty

Work

Work is completed, but still a small part of the monument is broken

Condition

The monument rejuvenation work was completed recently, so it is in a stable condition in terms of development

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 09:14 AM IST