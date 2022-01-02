Bhopal: Clubs, bars, restaurants flout night curfew, face punitive action

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police took punitive action against operators of bars, restaurants, clubs found running during night curfew on December 31.

Police said that despite night curfew from 11pm, several clubs, bars, restaurants were found open to welcome the New Year. To curb road accidents, police force was deployed at all major intersections in the city.

MP Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nagendra Singh Bais told Free Press that liquor was being served to customers at 1.30 am in a bar in MP Nagar Zone-2 when a police team reached there. A case was registered against bar manager Abhishek and one Prashant and they were asked to appear in the court of police for hearing on January 3.

A case was also filed against trader Alok Kumar whose pizza shop was found open in the same area.

According to Kohefiza police station, action was taken against shop owner Bahab Hasan after the shop was found running late at night at Barela village. During patrolling by Khajuri Road police, customers were seen in Rasta Resort after 12 o'clock. Action was taken against resort operator Ashish. Action was taken against restaurant's operators Vicky Bajaj and Chetan Bajaj after Water Villa restaurant was found open at 1 am.

At the same time, club Cabana was found open till 12:20 am. On this, the police filed a case against club operators Vijay and Ravi Chanchlani. Moksha restaurant was also found open at 1am. Customers were also present there. The police registered a case against the restaurant manager Rakesh Bhurani and Navdeep Singh.

Only one case of drunk driving

Additional commissioner of police traffic Sandeep Kumar Dixit told Free Press that traffic police installed barricades and put up checking points at several places of the city since Thursday.

'As traffic police had started creating awareness against drunk driving it appeared to have had its impact on people. In our area just one case of drunk driving was reported,' he said.

Dixit said people reported rash driving by a car driver. Chuna Bhatti police seized the vehicle and arrested the accused.

