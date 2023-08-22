Indore: House Of Accused Who Killed Newlywed Demolished | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of their campaign against goons, Indore Municipal Corporation at the request of police department demolished the building of a goon who had stabbed a newlywed to death when he was returning to Mhow from Bhopal a day after marriage.

Armed with JCB machines, removal gang of IMC reached a three-storey building, which was erected in violation of norms in Piplyahana area, and pulled it down.

According to the information, Saddam Khan along with his aides had attacked a Mhow-based family returning from Bhopal with knives over the issue of overtaking their car in the Kanadia police station area.

The newlywed member of the family was killed in the assault. Saddam, the main accused in the crime, and others were booked for murder. Later, it was found that there were several cases registered against Saddam at various police stations.

According to IMC officer Ashwini Janwade, four teams comprising police personnel also were formed for demolition drive.

About 75 officials and employees were pressed in the drive.

Removal gang in-charge Lata Aggarwal said initially the house was demolished with hammers and then pulled down using JCB.

Action against another accused deferred over confusion!

IMC had also planned to demolish the house of another accused Shoaib, located at Kanadia Bypass, but could not proceed with the plan due to confusion over the house number. The IMC officials have decided to first check the house number from their records and then act.

House of man accused of child’s rape razed

IMC also demolished the one-storey house of Yusuf Patel, accused of raping an eight-year-old girl, in Jalla Colony of Khajrana police station area. Yusuf had raped the daughter of a labourer working in a house in a township. Since the crime, the residents were demanding that the administration and police take strict action against Yusuf.

Removal drive in markets around Rajwada

IMC also carried out a removal drive in the markets around Rajwada. The IMC asked shopkeepers and others not to encroach upon footpaths by keeping their items on them. The IMC seized items from some temporary shops around Rajwada and made announcements asking the shopkeepers to keep all their items inside shops. The IMC warned shopkeepers that their goods would be seized if they put it on the footpaths.

