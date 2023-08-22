Indore: Lasudia Police Arrests Man Accused Of Looting House

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Lasudia Police Station personnel arrested a man who decamped with valuables worth Rs 4 lakh from a house in Lasudia area. Police solved the case within 24 hours and recovered the valuables.

Police said that on August 19, complainant Rakesh Jaiswal (63) reported that on August 19, he was in room no 209 of Hotel Grand Vardhman and went to sleep after having dinner at around 11.30 pm. He forgot to lock the room and when he woke up around 04:00 am. He found that his bracelet, gold chain and two gold rings were not there. He told the hotel manager about the incident, then the manager checked CCTV footages in which a person was seen coming and going in his room.

During investigation, police circulated the CCTV footages of the unknown accused. After which information was received from the police sources that a person who was captured in the footages was seen roaming around and selling gold ornaments at cheap prices in Lasudia area.

A team was sent to verify the information and the person was same as seen in the footages. When police tried to nab the accused, he started running but after a chase he was caught by the team. The accused was identified as Hikmat Amli. He confessed to the crime and handed back stolen jewellery, gold bracelet, gold chain and two rings worth around Rs 4 lakh which were hidden by him in his house.

