Indore: Hot day gives way to cool evening

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the hot sun during the day, gusty winds and drizzling in many parts of the city in the evening made the weather pleasant on Friday.

City's north western part received a good spell of rainfall and the weather station at the airport recorded 18 mm of rain.

It is the second highest rainfall reported in May in last 10 years; 23 mm rainfall was recorded in 2021 during this month.

However, the eastern part of the city remained dry.

The change in weather conditions gave relief to the citizens as the day temperature was hovering over 39 degrees Celsius.

The regional meteorological department officials said that the weather conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days as city would continue to witness hot days and light rains with thunder in the evening.

According to the weatherman, winds were blowing with a maximum speed of 18-25 kilometres per hour on Friday evening, and light showers had taken place in various parts of the district.

"Westerly winds were blowing till afternoon, and the weather remained hot. The change in weather is due to the moisture incursion causing cloud activities, Met officials said.

“The western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric western lies and an induced circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh. A trough runs from East Uttar Pradesh to interior Karnataka across East Madhya Pradesh. Under the influence of these conditions, moisture incursion is taking place,” said Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, Bhopal.

The maximum temperature on Friday was 39.3 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal. Night temperature remained normal at 25.3 degrees Celsius.

Humidity in morning was 48 per cent and it dropped to 28 per cent in evening.

Mercury rises to 30 degrees Celsius in morning

As the summer is at its peak, the rising temperature had given a tough time to the citizens throughout the day.

Not only the afternoon but morning too remained hot as temperature had increased to 30 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am and it continued to rise till 3 pm.