Indore: College admission guidelines out, counselling schedule awaited

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education (DHE) has issued guidelines for centralised online counselling for admission in government and private colleges. However, the DHE has not shared the counselling schedule as of now.

Registration for traditional graduate courses including BA, BCom, BSc, BBA and BCA and postgraduate courses like MA, MCom and MSc will start in May.

Students have to submit scanned copy of academic and documents during the time of registration. They won’t have to submit original documents at the college even if they are allotted seats at the college.

This will prove a great relief to the student as he/she can withdraw admission at any stage from the college without fearing whether the college will return their original documents in time or not.

Previously, the students could not withdraw their admission as colleges where they had submitted their originals often failed to return them in time.

Students wishing to take admission in colleges with minority institute status will also have to do registration online but on separate portal. Indore has around 40 minority colleges, which remain the top choice of students for admission. Reason: after registration, students can take admission in direct mode at minority colleges.

The list of minority colleges has not been issued by the DHE as yet.

Only two online rounds, rest CLC

Like previous year, the DHE is likely to hold only two rounds of centralised online counselling. The rest rounds could be college level counselling (CLC).

Previously, DHE used to conduct three rounds of online counselling and one round of CLC. This practice, however, could not fill all seats in colleges.

Following their complaints, the DHE had changed the formula last year and allowed only two rounds of online counselling and permitted three rounds of CLC. The change had worked well and most of the seats in the colleges got filled last year.

The DHE is likely to go for the same formula this year as well.