Indore: 1,575 outsourced linemen in Malwa-Nimar to get Rs 1000 risk allowance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will give Rs 1000 as risk allowance to outsourced linemen, who have ITI diplomas, in the company area.

The decision was taken in board of directors meeting virtually chaired by West Discom chairman and energy secretary Raghuraj MR.

It was informed in the meeting that consumer satisfaction is increasing due to installing of smart meters.

Raghuraj said that most consumer services should be online.

"Application for new connections should also be accepted online and approval should be given on upload of Aadhaar and digital signature. The use of technology will save time and increase consumer satisfaction," he said.

In the meeting, West Discom managing director Amit Tomar gave detailed information about consumer services, efforts being made to reduce losses, RDSS and plans to increase revenue collection.

Electricity payment centres to remain open today, Monday

Despite being holiday this Saturday and Monday (holiday due to Maharana Pratap Jayanti), the electricity bill payment centres will remain open during office hours. According to the management of West Discom, any consumer can get a receipt by paying electricity bills at all 434 centres in Malwa-Nimar region including 30 zones of Indore city, and 38 distribution centres of Indore countryside. Along with this, sitting at home can also pay through cashless methods like Paytm, Phone Pay, Google Pay, Urjas Portal, Urjas App etc. Per bill discount is also given for cashless bill payment.