 Indore: Hospital director, unani practitioner booked for negligence
Ineligible doc performed delivery causes injury to newborn, FIR after CMHO’s probe

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police on Wednesday booked the director of Sewalaya Hospital and a lady doctor for negligence in delivery of a woman due to which the newborn had lost his eyesight. The case was registered against the doctor and director of the hospital on the basis of probe report submitted by the enquiry panel of chief medical and health officer’s office.

As per information, the incident had taken place about six months ago when a unani medicine practitioner performed the delivery of the patient by posing as a gynecologist.

“Dr Farnaz, director of Mother Care Clinic in Chandan Nagar, introduced herself a gynecologist and performed my delivery on November 13, 2022 at Sewalaya Hospital. She didn’t have any experience of performing delivery and not even having the eligibility of the same,” Munzila, mother of the victim newborn, said.

She said that the baby was badly injured due to negligence in surgery as Dr Farnaz pulled the baby out inappropriately.

“The baby was injured while it also had fungus in eyes causing his eyesight loss. We had spent over Rs 5 lakh in his treatment which is still undergoing. After the incident, we lodged a complaint with the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Human Rights Commission, police commissioner, and collector after which the probe was done by a team of CMHO in four months,” the family members told media.

Police said that a case under section 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the IPC against the doctor and the hospital director.

article-image
