Indore: Homestays are crucial, will showcase our culture, says Sumitra Mahajan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The home-stay provision for the PBD guests will be an acid test for the city and its people as it will create an everlasting impression in the minds of the guests.

This endeavour has to be handled with care and it will turn out to be a very sensitive issue which will showcase Indore’s hospitality to the world.

A high-level meeting in this regard was held at the IDA office on Tuesday.

Former Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, the IDA chairman and other dignitaries were present at the meeting.

Sharing her experience of home-stays in such events, Mahajan said, “We must ensure that the guests have a smooth, comfortable and a happy stay. It is our responsibility to provide a conducive atmosphere for them. The guests shall not be forced to do anything against their wish.”

“The hosts must ensure that the general scene in the house is peaceful especially during the guests’ stay and the hosts must also take note of the decibel count in their premises during the guests’ stay. The guests must be greeted with gifts etc,” she added.

The IDA chairman said, “All of you are representing the country, state and the city at the global level and hence you have to be a responsible member of the city by voluntarily supporting this event and obeying the duties assigned to you all.”

Narrating his homestay experience across several countries, divisional commissioner, Pawan Sharma, said through homestays, guests make an idea of the culture of the city and the country. So, those who will serve as hosts have a huge responsibility to protect the country’s honours.”

Collector Ilayaraja T. said a control room will be set up to play the bridge between the guests and the hosts and to keep a 24x7 vigil on the guests. The guests and hosts will be communicated daily through the control room and in an eventuality, the officials at the control room will provide solutions.

“About the dos and don’ts, people playing hosts must check the portal. Also, the outline of their programmes will be made available to the IDA CEO,” the municipal commissioner, Pratibha Pal, said.