Indore: Man asks for dowry, gives triple talaq to wife

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman complained at the Khajrana police station that her husband had said ‘triple talaq’ to her, and was harassing her for dowry while her in-laws were forcing her to make 25 chapattis every day at 5 am.

Police said that the victim is an assistant manager at a private bank. She got married to accused Adnan in March 2022. The victim has also complained against her mother-in-law Naushad and sister-in-law Iram.

The victim complained that apart from making chapattis her in-laws also made her clean the house before allowing her to go to work.

The victim complained that in October, her sister-in-law Iram, who lives in Mumbai, called her and told her to leave the job. She refused, saying that she is due for a promotion in April 2023 and would leave the job after that. She alleged that Iram called the victim’s husband Adnan and instigated him against her.

After this, her husband and mother-in-law told her that they will not pick up and drop her off at the office. She was asked to travel by herself. She said she had taken an education loan for studies and was repaying it, but her in-laws objected to it.

The victim said by December end things worsened between them. The two families tried to settle the matter but failed. Adnan then pronounced triple talaq and said he was divorcing her.

