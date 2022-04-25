Indore: Home Minister Narottam Mishra to meet Khargone riot victim Shivam today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Home Minister and Indore district in charge minister Dr Narottam Mishra will arrive in the city today. He will meet Khargone riot victim Shivam Shukla undergoing treatment here.

According to reports, Mishra will reach Residency Kothi in the city at 5:30 pm. He will participate in a program of distribution of laptops to 25 differently-abled students and distribution of Kisan Credit Cards to 10 farmers under the Kisan Partnership Priority campaign at Brilliant Convention Centre at 6 pm.

After that Mishra will meet Shivam, who is undergoing treatment at CHL Hospital at 7 pm. Mishra will go to the residence of journalist Hradyesh Dixit residing in Bhakta Prahlad Nagar at 7:15 pm. They will attend a local wedding program at 7:30 pm and then the minister will leave for Bhopal at 8:00 pm.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:36 PM IST