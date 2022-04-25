Indore sports update: Fitness guru and Mr Olympia Suhas Khamkar in city; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If there is a league in bodybuilding on the lines of IPL, then it will give ample opportunities to young players and the sport will progress in the country.

Suhas Khamkar, who won Mr Olympia and Mr World, expressed his views in the city and also explained the rules of modern bodybuilding to the players and trainers at The World Gym & Fitness Centre on Sunday.

Suhas, who is also a fitness guru, said today the youth need good guidance. Everyone wants to do bodybuilding and in the beginning every youth enters it with great enthusiasm but he has to face guidance and financial problems due to which he is not able to move forward and his career does not last long. If there is a league of bodybuilding on the lines of IPL then a large number of bodybuilders will be ready in the country and who will be able to make their country proud. Financial assistance to the players will also be easily available from the league.

He also said that due to the existence of more than one body building federation in the country, players are suffering for years. If there is one federation in the country, then the players would get maximum benefit. Bodybuilders will get a good job and get a chance to show their skills in foreign countries.

Suhas, a 10-time Mr India title holder, said diet is the most important part in body building. If the diet is right then it will be easy for the bodybuilder to move forward. Termin and AMP is the wrong supplement and bodybuilders should avoid taking both in routine.

Suhas congratulated Manish Arya, the director of The World Gym and Fitness Centre and his entire team and said that seeing the way they are working, good players and trainers will definitely emerge from here.

Suhas was welcomed by Manish Arya, Sumit Tiwari, Shailendra Mishra, Manohar Dhoke, MS Arya, Sheetal Arya, Meena Sharma, Kamal Patel, Shekhar Khutal, Sunil Ramchandani and Bhalchandra Garde.

Manish Arya, Director of The World Gym & Fitness Centre, said Suhas is India's first Pro Card holder. On the strength of his fitness and attractive body, he has won Mr World, Mr Olympia twice, Mr Asia and Mr India 10 times. He has also been Maharashtra Shree 8 times. He is also famous today as a renowned coach and fitness guru.

Railways beat MP women by 5 wickets

Railways defeated Madhya Pradesh by 5 wickets in the women’s senior T-20 Tournament Elite ‘C’ league round robin match played at Baroda on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh batting first scored 124 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, railways achieved the target in 19.5 overs by losing 5 wickets.

Indore players celebrate Sachin's birthday

Sachin Tendulkar Fans Club celebrated Sachin’s 49th birthday with great zeal on Sunday. In the function, MLA Ramesh Mendola, Jitu Yadav, Sittu Chhabra and Anand Shinde were present. Hundreds of young players first cut the cake at Maa Kankeshwari Devi Sports Complex and then a friendship match was also played by forming a team related to Sachin's name. Sweets were also distributed. Many young players were given cash awards in addition to sports materials. There was tremendous enthusiasm among young players. Lokesh Yashi, Rahul Prajapat, Siddhant Jain, Ritu Bisht, Khushi Tavar, Jhalak Srivastava, Yashika Bhor, Aditi Gurjar, Pari Gupta and Muskan Mishra were present, said Club’s director Chandurao Shinde.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:48 AM IST