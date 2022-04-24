Indore: DHE ‘unwilling’ to give Rs 230 cr to DAVV for its expansion project

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The department of higher education (DHE) seems to be “unwilling” to give Rs 230-crore grant sought by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) for its expansion and enhancement of facilities. DAVV had sent a proposal to the DHE seeking the funds after the latter asked the former about its requirements for improving infrastructure and raising its standards.

However, the DHE now does not think that funds are what DAVV requires. “Funds are no issue for DAVV. It has around Rs 1,000 crore in its coffers. What the university needs is collaborations with such institutes as IIT Indore and IIM Indore so that it can raise its standards. We’re helping the university in that,” higher education minister Mohan Yadav said. Though Yadav quoted the Rs 1,000 crore figure, the fact remains that the university has around Rs 350 crore in its exchequer which, too, is depleting fast.

At a review meeting held two months ago, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had noted that DAVV had the potential to clinch Grade A++ accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). He had also stated that DAVV was the only university in the state which could feature in the Top 100 universities in the rankings by the National Institute Ranking Framework. Chouhan had directed the DHE to support DAVV financially and technically so that it could enhance its standards.

Subsequently, the DHE had sought a proposal from DAVV about its requirements. DAVV had sent the proposal to the DHE mentioning its priorities in three stages. In total, Rs 230 crore was sought from the DHE. In the first stage, DAVV requires funds for upgrading 10 departments as Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and developing 15 central facilities, including a hostel for researchers, hostel for international students, a learning resource centre, a tribal development department and so forth. In the second stage, DAVV wants to upgrade eight departments as CoEs and other facilities. In the third stage, the university wishes to convert seven more departments into CoEs and add more facilities on the UTD campus. In total, DAVV wants 25 of its teaching departments to be upgraded as CoEs.

Is it a replay of model varsity promise?

Is the DHE’s move of inviting a proposal from DAVV a replay of the model university promise made in 2014? During the 2014 convocation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced from the dais that a ‘model university’ status would be conferred on DAVV. The then President, Pranab Mukherjee, was also present at the event. DAVV had sent a proposal to the government seeking Rs 210 crore so that it could raise its standards and expand infrastructure to become a model university. Neither the status nor the funds were given to DAVV. Last year, Yadav said the concept of model university is a thing of the past now. DAVV fears that the same could happen this time again as the DHE seems to be backing off on the issue of funds.

