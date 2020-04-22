Indore: Holkar College ranks third in govt autonomous institutes in India

Indore: Government Holkar Science College, the biggest government science institute in the state, has been ranked third among government autonomous colleges in the country by Education World Rankings 2020-21.

It scored 520 out of 700 to secure the third position. Maharajas College at Ernakulam in Kerala with 539 stood first and Sarojini Naidu Government Girls PG College at Bhopal with 520 secured the second position.

The Government Mankunwar Bai Arts & Commerce (Autonomous) College for Women of Jabalpur secured the sixth, Mata Jijabai Government Girls PG College of Indore the seventh and Government Maharani Laxmi Bai Girls PG Autonomous College of Bhopal the eight positions in the rankings.

In total, five out of top 10 colleges are from Madhya Pradesh.

If the total list of 47 colleges is looked upon, as many as 19 colleges from Madhya Pradesh are in it.

Government Maharani Laxmi Bai Girls PG College (16th rank) and Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College (43rd rank), both from Indore, are also in it.

From Madhya Pradesh, the maximum number of colleges are from Indore and Jabalpur. Four colleges from each Indore and Jabalpur are in the list from MP followed by three from Bhopal and two from Ujjain and Rewa.

Education World which publishes a magazine and runs website scored institutions on five criteria Competence of faculty, Faculty welfare & development, Curriculum and pedagogy, Placements, Infrastructure and facilities and Leadership/governance quality.

“I am elated to know that our college secured third rank among government autonomous colleges in the country. We are working on all areas to improve the quality of education at Holkar College and our ranking is a testimony to that,” Holkar College principal Suresh Silawat said.