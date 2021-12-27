Indore: Hit, dragged on road by car, cyclist farmer dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a farmer was killed after he was hit by a recklessly driven car on Dhar Road on Sunday morning. The deceased was cycling in the morning as usual when the accident happened. It is said that he was dragged for a few metres due to which he sustained critical injuries and died while being taken to hospital. The car also overturned after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Nilesh Choudhary, 38, a resident of the Navda Panth area on Dhar Road. He used to cycle every morning to stay fit. After cycling, he was on his way home when a speeding car coming from the Dhar side hit his bicycle.

Mohan Kaped, investigating officer from the Chandan Nagar police station, said that Nilesh got critically injured after he was hit and dragged by a car around 6 am. His nephew, Kunal, was following him on another bicycle. He spotted the accident and informed the family.

Later, the police were informed. Nilesh was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead. The driver of the car fled from the scene leaving the car at the spot. The police are trying to identify him on the basis of the car’s registration number.

Nilesh was a farmer from the Navda Panth area. He used to cycle every morning for five years. The police are taking down the statements of his family members and have started a search for the errant driver.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:07 AM IST