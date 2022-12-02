Indore: Highland Extreme TSD car rally kicks off 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second edition of the Highland Extreme Time, Speed Distance (TSD) car rally kicked off from the city on Thursday. The rally will continue till December 4. The participants will drive through the highland areas of Punjapura, Ralamandal Sanctuary, MPT campsite Kalakund, Choral picnic spot, Kushalgarh, Patalpani etc.

MP tourism department is organising the rally under the leadership of the principal secretary tourism department Shiv Shekhar Shukla and the additional managing director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Vivek Shrotriya. The rally started at Essentia Hotel, located on Ring Road. Deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Vyas showed the chequered flag to the rally. On this occasion, the assistant director of MP Tourism Board, KK Singh, FMSCI steward Manish Chakrawarti and Ashish Budhia were also present.

Additional MD of MP Tourism Board Shrotriya said they organised the rally for the second year running due to its popularity among motorsports lovers. Last year, the rally was organised in collaboration with Anjani (Marcopolo) Adventure, and it had been highly appreciated by motorsports lovers.

This year participants from Kolkata, Ranchi, Agra, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and other cities are taking in the rally. The main attraction of this year’s rally is the adventure and water sports at Boria Mal island of Hanuwantiya.

The tourism department has been promoting Madhya Pradesh as a destination for adventure sports in the country. For this purpose, they have been promoting camping, trekking, cycling, biking, paragliding, skydiving, and motorsports at various spots within the state.