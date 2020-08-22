Indore: Higher level of runway keeps airport afloat

Indore: Even as the heavy downpour throughout Friday and Saturday morning paralysed the city, flight operations at the city airport were quite normal. The reason... higher lever of the runway.

'The recarpetting of the runway in 2017 helped in increasing the level of the runway. This helped in maintaining normalcy on Saturday," said Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, DABH, Indore.

Meanwhile, two aircraft, one of Indigo Airlines was diverted to Nagpur from Bhopal airport and the other, a non-scheduled flight of Alchemist Airlines from Patna to Bhopal was diverted to Indore.