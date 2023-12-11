Indore: High-Risk Pregnant Women Can Get USG Done At Private Centres |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health Department officials held a meeting with Indore Radiologist Association to provide the facility of ultrasound to high-risk pregnant women at no cost, on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya in which he appealed to the city radiologists to provide the facility of sonography at the earliest.

"We will provide sonography facility to high-risk pregnant women in private centres at no cost. The payment would be made by the department under Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Yojana," Dr Saitya said.

He added that the pregnant women coming to the government health centres have to visit the district hospital or the medical college to get USG done as there is no facility for the same examination at primary health centres and community health centres.

"The initiative has been taken to pull down the maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate in the district. We had a successful meeting with the radiologists and pregnant women will start getting the facility at the earliest," Dr Saitya said.