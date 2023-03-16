Indore: High Court to hold final hearing in DPS bus mishap case on April 17

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court is going to hold final hearing on April 17 in the tragic Delhi Public School bus accident case which claimed six lives including five students and bus driver in 2018.

Division bench comprising Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakash Chandra Gupta heard petitions connected with the case on Thursday. Advocate Manish Yadav, counsel of one of the petitioners, said that the final hearing in the case would be done by the court on April 17.

A total of six connected petitions in the accident case are pending with the high court.

As many as five students were killed and several others injured as DPS ill-fated bus collided with a truck on Kanadia Road on January 5, 2018. The bus driver was also killed in the mishap.