Indore: Rajwada gets a new city bus pass centre

New centre inaugurated |

Indore Madhya Pradesh): In order to provide better services of 'Chalo Card' , AICTSL installed their new City Bus Pass Centre at Rajwada on Thursday morning.

Mayor and AICTSL Board President Pushyamitra Bhargava inaugurated the Centre. The centre aims to cater the demands of digital cards making it easy for people to access. AICTSL is also planning to introduce the bus pass centre at Bhawakuan in the near future.

“The city bus pass centre opened at Rajwada aims to provide card services to the people. People can visit the center along with their documents and can avail the facility of digital cards. The department received many appeals from Rajwada to install the bus pass centre and now the department is planning to introduce one at Bhawarkuan,” said Pusahyamitra Bhargav.

The center provides digital cards, where students, senior citizens and differently-abled people can get benefit of the discount schemes available for them. According to Mayor Bhargav, around 600 people in the city are availing the facility of digital cards on daily basis.

With new city bus pass center, the tally now stands at 4. Other three centres are at AICTSL office, Collectorate and Vijaynagar.