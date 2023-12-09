Indore: ‘HELLO PAPA’ To Be Staged On Dec 15, 16

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The artistes of Kala Niketan and Full Circle Creations will be reuniting for the play 'Hello Papa' after 27-year of collaboration, presenting it on December 15 and 16.

Kala Niketan, a 45-year-old institution in Indore, will join forces with Mumbai-based Full Circle Creations to stage 'Hello Papa.' The play is written and directed by Rakesh Joshi.

In collaboration with local veteran artistes from Indore, Kala Niketan will present the play featuring renowned actress Gulki Joshi from TV serial 'Madam Sir.'

Gulki Joshi, a native of the city, will stage a play in the city as a gesture of repaying the debt to the local theatre scene. The play will revolve around challenges faced by elderly individuals in society, exploring themes of loneliness and family issues that often leave them caught between their past and present.

According to an estimated study- The global population of individuals aged sixty-five and above is around 800 million, with India accounting for 10pc or 15 to 16 crore people. This is projected to rise to 24pc in the next decade. The play will be aimed to portray the lives of the elderly, highlighting how they can find joy and meaning in their existence.