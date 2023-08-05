Indore: Hearing In DPS Bus Case Deferred Till September

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hearing in Delhi Public School (DPS) bus accident incident, which killed six people including five children about five-and-a-half years ago was deferred to the second week of September on Friday. The final hearing in the mishap was scheduled for Friday.

However, one of the petitioners sought time for filing some more documents. The court accepted the petitioner’s request and fixed the next date for hearing in the second week of September.

On January 5, 2018, the DPS bus met with an accident killing six people, including five children on the bypass. Many other children had also suffered serious injuries. The treatment of these injured children had taken several months. In the investigation conducted at the government level, it was revealed that the speed of the bus was more than 80 km per hour at the time of the accident.

Many petitions were filed in the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding this accident. In all these petitions, while registering a criminal case against those responsible for the accident, strict action has been demanded and adequate compensation to the relatives of the deceased and the injured was sought. Advocate Manish Yadav, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that the final arguments were to be held on Friday, but hearing was postponed at the last moment. One of the petitioners has taken time to submit additional documents.