Indore Health Update: Dengue Cases Up At 425 As 10 More Test Positive | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With dengue cases increasing continuously, the expectations of health officials who had kept their fingers crossed for an end to the mosquito menace due to the smoke generated by the firecrackers on Diwali were also shattered.

As many as 10 more samples tested positive for the deadly vector-borne disease in two days with which the total number of dengue cases has increased to 425, so far. However, the health department officials claimed that they had not received any new cases on Sunday.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, the number of cases is increasing and people need to be extra-cautious and use mosquito repellents to prevent the disease.

“Cases were found in almost all areas of the city, including Vijay Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Bhawarkuan and the Khandwa Road area,” he said. There are eight active cases in the city, out of which only a couple are under treatment in hospitals, while others are getting treatment at home.

65.1 per cent patients are male

According to the records of the health department, out of a total of 425 cases, as many as 65.1 per cent patients are male (278), while 34 per cent are female (147). Children, too, are being affected by the deadly disease as 40 children also fell prey to the disease.

Larvae detected in over 2,000 homes

While the number of dengue cases is increasing continuously, the health department says it has conducted surveys in over 1 lakh homes, so far. "We’ve surveyed over 1 lakh houses, so far, out of which larvae were found at over 2,000 places. Along with eliminating the larvae, we also warned the people to maintain strict hygiene and not keep water stored in containers or in other household utensils", Dr Patel added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)