Indore: Health services remain affected on Wednesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health services were hit in all the government hospitals on Wednesday due to the strike of doctors as all the elective surgeries postponed while the OPD and deliveries were also decreased almost to half in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and other hospitals.

However, the doctors had called off their strike on Wednesday evening after the orders of Madhya Pradesh High Court but to continue their protest against the government. They have also announced to take a ‘big’ decision soon Meanwhile, the administration had deployed the doctors of private medical colleges and hospitals along with the doctors of AYUSH department to handle the situation and managed to provide primary treatment to the patients reaching the hospitals.

On the directions of the government, three critical patients were also shifted to a private hospital from Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital for the treatment.

As per MY Hospital administration, as many as 1715 patients got treatment in the OPD while 13 surgeries were performed in the hospital. However, the daily figure of OPD remained over 3000 patients while over 30-40 surgeries take place on a usual day. Similarly, the number of deliveries was also decreased to lowest as only five deliveries done.

The effect of the strike was visible in District Hospital and other hospitals associated to health department as doctors of private hospitals remained on duty in OPD but many patients were referred in day time after initial treatment.

Not only the patients but cops too had to face trouble at district hospital for getting the inmates MLCs done as no doctor was present in emergency services of the hospital and the cops were asked to go to MY Hospital.

Meanwhile, the medical teachers, medical officers, and junior doctors staged demonstration at the main entrance of the hospital demanding implementation of the DACP at par with the central government.

Dr Madhav Hasani, convener of Government Doctors’ Federation, said, “The strike will continue as we have not received any positive response from the government. We are demanding implementation of DACP, increase in grade-pay, and no interference of administrative officials.

Notably, the doctors started strike in a phase-wise manner on Monday, when they wore black bands on duty to register their protests. On Tuesday, OPD services were hit as doctors held a two-hour strike.

ANANDSHIVRE

Administrative officials deployed, pvt hospitals asked to prioritize patients under AYUSHMAN scheme

District administration had deployed administrative officials at major government hospitals including MY Hospital, PC Sethi Hospital, District Hospital, and Banganga Hospital.

“No services were affected due to the strike as we have deployed the doctors of private medical colleges and hospitals. 12 doctors were seeing patients at PC Sethi Hospital and treated all the patients at the OPD. Similarly, OPD services were handled by the doctors of Index Medical College, Amaltas Medical College, and Aurobindo Medical College and over 1700 patients were seen,” the administrative officials claimed.

Many patients returned after not seeing ‘usual’ doctors

The footfall in the OPDs was also decreased due to the strike of doctors while many of the patients returned after not seeing their usual doctors. Those who reached the District Hospital at 9 am had to wait for hours due to unavailability of doctors as two doctors of private hospitals had reached the OPD at 11 am. Similarly, a team of 15 doctors had reached District Hospital at 1 pm.

Govt asks names of doctors remain on strike

Amid the ongoing strike of doctors, state government has asked the chief medical and health officers to prepare a list of doctors posted on all the government hospitals along with their presence or absence on the duty on Wednesday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya had asked all the BMOs and ZMOs to update the status of the doctors in the given format by the officials in Bhopal.