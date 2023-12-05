Indore: Health Dept Team Provided Quick Treatment To Over 15 Personnel

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health Department officials and staff played an important role in the smooth counting of votes at the Nehru Stadium on Sunday as the doctors provided quick medical assistance to 15 personnel during the process.

Moreover, the team had also shifted one of the cops to the cardiac ambulance after his blood pressure shot up.

According to the nodal officer for health facilities during counting Dr Amit Malakar, “A total of 15 patients (personnel) had visited the emergency room set up at the counting venue. One patient had high BP and was given treatment in cardiac ambulance. Our doctors had taken care of the patients quickly and discharged his after a couple of hours.”

He added that an emergency medical room was set up for the policemen and other staff there.

“We deployed three teams of doctors at the stadium including two doctors and one paramedical staff who were present in the emergency rooms. There was a separate arrangement for quick test for blood pressure and blood sugar,” he said.

The nodal officer said that about 15 employees engaged in counting of votes reached the emergency room for treatment and most of them reported problems like severe headache, nervousness, dizziness and stomach ache while policemen also took treatment for body pain due to fatigue.