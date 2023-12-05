NCRB Report: Indore Sees 13 % Jump In Total Crimes, Stands Third In Crime Rate

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district has seen a 13 per cent jump in the total number of crimes registered in 2022 compared to last year, as per the National Crime Bureau report-2022 released on Monday.

It also stands second in rate of crime in rape - under section 376 of IPC – among metropolitan cities with a rate of 16.8 per lakh population. Indore registered a total number of 1,809 cases of crime against women with a crime rate of 174.3 per lakh population which is third in the country.

Additionally, Indore topped the table in rate of crime under section 354D (Stalking of women), registering 8.7 incidents per lakh population, with a total of 90 stalking incidents.

Madhya Pradesh stood third in the nation with 3,046 women and girls being raped and gang raped in 2022, according to the latest NCRB data. According to the report, 22 women in Madhya Pradesh faced attempts to rape, of these three were minors.

The total number of crimes stood at 27,127 in 2022, up from 24,025 in 2021, with a crime rate of 1,251.8 per lakh population in total crimes, ranking third in the country.

The district has recorded the maximum number of cases under Section 323 (voluntarily causing simple hurt) in metropolitan cities of the country in 2022, The city recorded 4,268 incidents under Section 323 of the IPC, involving 4,329 victims, with a crime rate of 197 per lakh population—the highest nationwide.

There were 72 murder incidents in Indore, with 80 victims. The city also topped in the rate of crime related to abetment to suicide, standing at 3.1 per lakh population, with a total of 67 incidents. Indore was ranked second in crimes under the Arms Act, with a total of 1,968 crimes registered in the city.

Assault with intent to rape

A large number of cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty were reported across the country. In MP, 5,567 women were subjected to such assaults, and of these 919 victims were below 18 years of age.

Immoral trafficking

In MP, 46 women became the victim of immoral trafficking and three children were sold and procured for prostitution business in the state.

Cyber crime

MP stands at 10th place in cyber crime targeting women, transmitting of sexually explicit material and blackmailing, defamation cases

Sexual offence against children

Cases under Protection of Children From Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), child rape (379 of IPC) and sexual assault (354 of IPC) and sexual harassment under POCSO Act (509 IPC) had taken place in large numbers in MP which stands at 3rd place in the national tally. In the state, 5,951 cases under POCSO-related sections were registered last year. Of these 3,653 cases were of rape, 2,233 cases of sexual assault and 42 cases pertained to harassment were reported in the state.