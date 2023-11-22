Indore Health Dept Launches Survey In Depalpur Villages Over Suspicion Of Dengue Outbreak

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over an outbreak of pyrexia of unknown origin (PUO), condition of persistent fever, a team of health department reached Chander village of Depalpur tehsil in Indore district for survey and sampling.

The team also surveyed other nearby villages as the locals raised suspicion of a dengue outbreak in the village after large number of people suffered fever.

A team led by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya, Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, and paediatrician Dr Sanjay Simlot took the note of the situation and asked the villagers to take preventive steps to control the menace of vector borne diseases.

“We received information about an increasing number of persistent fever in Chander village and nearby villages which the residents were calling dengue fever. During the survey, we found cases of fever but not of dengue. Some of the people were admitted to local hospitals after being found positive in a rapid test. However, their Mc Elisa test was not conducted,” Dr Malakar said.

Denying the spread of dengue, Dr Malakar said that there was no outbreak of dengue but the cases of pyrexia of unknown origin, i.e. cases of persistent fever.

“We held a meeting of local residents and sarpanchs’ urging them to spread awareness to stop the menace of vector borne diseases and asked them to keep the surrounding clean and for not leaving any stagnant water stored. We have also taken five samples of the suspected patients and directed the local health workers to send the samples to Government PC Sethi Hospital for confirmation of dengue,” the IDSP nodal officer said.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said that they only found four confirmed cases from Chander village so far.

Intense anti-larvae drive started in four villages

Dr Patel said that they launched an intense anti-malaria drive in four villages including Chander village, Arodakota village, Sagdod village, and Kalmer village.

“We surveyed 498 houses in Chander where larvae was found in 12 houses, 118 houses of Arodakota were surveyed where larva was found in three houses, while larvae was found from 8 houses and six houses in Sagdod and Kalmer, respectively,” Patel said.

Four more cases found, total 434

There is no relief in sight for city residents from dengue as four more cases were found positive on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases in the city increased to 434 so far.

