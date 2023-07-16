 Indore: Health Dept Launches Awareness Campaign, Anti-Larva Drive As 3 Dengue, 5 Malaria Cases Found In A Week
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the monsoon having set in, Health Department officials have sounded an alert for a rise in vector-borne diseases as three cases of dengue and five cases of malaria were found in the last one week.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue cases found this year increased to 28 while the malaria tally remains at five.  Meanwhile, the department officials have pulled up their socks and launched an anti-larvae drive across the city while running an awareness campaign in schools to put a check on the diseases before they turn into a bigger menace.

The dengue infections were reported from Arun Nagar, Sanskriti Paradise, and Dhiraj Nagar areas while malaria cases were reported from different areas including Sanwer and Harsod.

Health Department has also released an advisory for the people to prevent vector-borne diseases. “With the monsoon having set in, there are chances of a rise in vector- and water-borne diseases due to a rise in the mosquito population and consumption of contaminated water,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said. He added that not only dengue and malaria but also cases of water-borne diseases resulting from drinking contaminated water might also increase cases of typhoid and cholera.  

“Last year, over 242 cases of dengue were reported. We’re launching an anti-larvae drive to check and eliminate larvae from homes and premises,” Patel said.

Steps to prevent vector-borne diseases

1. Do not let stagnant water collect

2. Use mosquito repellant, wear full-sleeve clothes

3. Eat fresh and hot food

4. Keep yourself hydrated, eat Vitamin C-enriched fruits

