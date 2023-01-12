Indore: Health condition of 71-yr-old NRI improving

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health condition of the 71-year-old NRI from Mauritius, who was admitted to Bhandari Hospital and Research Centre, is improving as his BiPAP support has been removed and he has been shifted to the observation ward.

According to doctors, the patient would be discharged in a day or two.

“71-year-old NRI Jaiyandutt Sadasingh was rushed to the hospital on January 8 after his condition deteriorated. He was treated under the supervision of Dr Mahak Bhandari. We would discharge him soon,” the hospital staff said.

Meanwhile, district surveillance officer Dr Amit Malakar said, “The patient was rushed to the hospital after we received information from the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs. He was having cardiovascular attack but the team of doctors at Bhandari Hospital and Research Centre managed him well as he has been shifted to observation from the ventilator.”

Another patient, 58-year-old year Rajan Ramdawon, had also complained of shortness of breath on January 8 and was rushed to Life Care Hospital. He was discharged in a couple of hours.

“Another NRI was also shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to fever but he was also discharged in an hour after primary medication,” Dr Malakar said.