Indore: Four injured in compressor blast in MYH’s blood bank

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people got injured after a blast in the compressor of a platelet agitator machine in the blood bank of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened when two employees of a private company were filling refrigerant gas in the machine's compressor. Panic prevailed in the hospital after the incident as window panes, ceilings, and rooms were damaged.

The Superintendent of MY Hospital, Dr PS Thakur, said the room was sealed after the incident, and officials have started probing the incident.

“Along with these two employees, technicians of the hospital also sustained minor injuries,” in-charge of Blood Bank Dr Ashok Yadav said.

Those injured were discharged after the primary treatment. “There is no casualty, and none of the victims sustained major injuries, ” Yadav said

